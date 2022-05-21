New Delhi: When it comes to entertaining viewers with their unique advertisements, fintech company CRED stands out as one of the very best in business. The creativity of the ads belongs to a whole different level and it has become a fan favourite for the last year or so.Also Read - India vs South Africa T20Is: Umran Malik to Arshdeep Singh; Legends Suggest Inclusion of IPL Stars in T20I Squad For Home Series

We have already seen former Indian cricketers in Rahul Dravid, Kapil Dev, Venkatesh Prasad in a never seen before avatar, which is exactly the opposite of what they are in real life and all of the ads has become an instant hit. Also Read - Ravi Shastri Says Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli And RCB Fans Will Support MI With Playoffs Qualification on The Line

CRED’s latest ad featuring former India head coach Ravi Shastri is doing the rounds in social media as the netizens can’t stop drooling over the 59-year old’s swagger. Also Read - Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli? Ravi Shastri's Response to Fan is EPIC | SEE POST

The ad represents the very true essence of Shastri as people would say, a party animal and an epitome of swagger, which is still unmatched even today.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:-

Ravi Shastri could be the best keeper of all time.#CREDad https://t.co/udj77C6gHu — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) May 21, 2022

Ravi Shastri in the new Cred Ad – just too good by Ravi and Cred. 😂🔥 https://t.co/7C6p1flag1 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 21, 2022

Ravi Shastri during the 5th Day of Gabba Test: https://t.co/wxAh2i1wdg pic.twitter.com/0Cz7Hf2Z2j — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 21, 2022

Always wanted to see this side of Ravi bhai 🤪😜🕺🏽@RaviShastriOfc https://t.co/bDIUaAStUy — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) May 21, 2022

Ravi Shastri be living his own biography in these 35 seconds https://t.co/Xf0YsO6f93 — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) May 21, 2022