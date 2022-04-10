MI vs RCB 2022 | New Delhi: After Mumbai Indians (MI) lost to Royal Challengers Bangaluru (RCB) by 7-wickets at MCA, Pune on Saturday, netizens took to Twitter to express their disappointment with MI’s performance. Mumbai Indians, Like Chennai Super Kings (CSK), have lost its 4 opening matches. On Saturday, despite a good start and a 66-run knock by Suryakumar Yadav, MI was defeated in 18.3 overs by RCB.Also Read - 'Knew 150 Was Not Enough On Pitch Like MCA'- MI Captain Rohit Sharma After 7-Wicket Defeat Against RCB

Post-match, MI Captain Rohit Sharma said that MI knew a target of 150 was not enough to stop a team like RCB at MCA. He said that the team needs to work on their collective performance. Also Read - IPL 2022 Points Table After RCB vs MI, Match 18: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Maintain Top Spot; Jos Buttler Has Orange Cap, Umesh Yadav With Purple Cap

Some of the fans of MI were bitter after the defeat. On the other hand, some suggested that perhaps it is time for Arjun Tendulkar to be selected in Playing XI. Also Read - Anuj Rawat Claims to be Enjoying Virat Kohli, Faf Du Plessis' Company After Heroics During RCB vs MI

Here is how fans reacted post-match: