Mumbai: With Virat Kohli not in good form in the ongoing IPL, concerned plaudits have been giving him advise and tips left, right and centre. Ex-English cricket captain Michael Vaughan is the latest with some advise for the ex-RCB captain. Vaughan said that he hopes Faf Du Plessis goes up to Kohli and tells him to remember the times when he was not the great batter, to the times he was not married.Also Read - IPL 2022: MI, CSK Demise A Sign Of Things To Come | Jaideep Ghosh Column

Vaughan said to Cricbuzz: “I hope Faf du Plessis has spoken to him and told him – ‘Go back 10 years, when you didn’t have this profile. You’re not married and don’t have a kid. You’re going out there to whack the ball and have some fun. Forget your age, forget what you have done’.” Also Read - IPL 2022 RCB vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Do or Die Match For Bangalore For Play Offs, Similarly Critical Win For Punjab| Watch Video

Vaughan also reckoned a good start could turn things around for Kohli. “If he gets to 35, I reckon he can go big. It’s just those initial 0-10 that he’s been struggling with. If he can get away and show a little bit of that youthfulness, he’s going to be dangerous,” Vaughan added. Also Read - KKR Pacer Pat Cummins Ruled Out of IPL 2022 Due to Hip Injury: Report

Kohli has scored 216 runs from 12 IPL matches at an average of 19.64 and a strike rate of 111.34. It comprises of merely one fifty, a knock which came in a losing cause against Gujarat Titans.

Bangalore take on Punjab today and a win would get them closer to the playoffs. Punjab are also in the race, but Bangalore would start favourites as they are coming on the back of successive wins.