Mumbai: Every time Umran Malik bowls, eyes are on him and that is for a reason. It is not everyday that you find a pacer in India bowling 150+ kmph consistently. The Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer may be raw but he sure has the pace and that is what has caught the attention of ex-English captain Michael Vaughan.
Impressed by him, Vaughan reckons Umran could be playing for India soon. Vaughan also urged the BCCI to send Umran to play County cricket this summer.
"Umran Malik will play for India very soon….. If I was the @BCCI I would be sending him to play some County cricket this summer to help him develop first though," the former England batter wrote on his Twitter account.
Experts have in the past said that Umran needs proper guidance and nurturing.
Meanwhile, a measured half-century by captain Kane Williamson, after their bowlers applied brakes in the last five overs, sealed Sunrisers Hyderabad’s eight-wicket win over Gujarat Titans at the D.Y Patil Stadium to record their second successive win of the tournament.
Brief scores: Gujarat Titans 162/7 in 20 overs (Hardik Pandya 50 not out, Abhinav Manohar 35; T Natarajan 2/34, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2/37) lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad (Kane Williamson 57, Abhishek Sharma 42; Hardik Pandya 1/27, Rashid Khan 1/28)
With three wins in four games, the Titans find themselves in the fifth spot, while Hyderabad – with two wins in four games – are in the eighth place.