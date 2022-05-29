Mumbai: Virat Kohli has not had the best of seasons in the IPL and has faced immense flak for his poor show as well. While most critics believe he should take time out of the game and get get back fresh, former England captain Michael Vaughan is the latest to join that bandwagon. Vaughan has suggested Kohli to take a break and spend spend time with family and friends.Also Read - LIVE | IPL Final Build-up, GT vs RR: Security Beefed up Outside Venue as VVIPs Set to Attend Spectacle

“I think at the minute, he should just pack his bat into his bag and go and a sit-down with the family. I don’t know where he can go without getting hassled and pestered, doing commercials. Just get away from all that, have a few weeks of chilling and he will be fresh when he picks the bat up,” Vaughan said on Cricbuzz. Also Read - IPL 2022 Final, Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals: Players To Avoid In Your Dream XI, Fantasy Tips

“He is a legendary player who is going through a time that is not too easy. Two or three years ago you just turned on the telly or arrived at the ground and knew that Virat was going to score a hundred. He just went through one of those periods where every time he batted, he seemed to get a hundred. It’s a career, isn’t it? You don’t go through your whole career where everything is so easy,” he added. Also Read - IPL 2022: Vikram Solanki Reveals Reason Behind Hardik Pandya-Led Gujarat Titans' Success

Kohli has scored merely 341 runs in 16 games that comprises of three golden ducks and a couple of fifties. In the crucial Qualifier 2 against Rajasthan, Kohli was dismissed for seven.

Kohli would not be featuring in the upcoming T20I series against South Africa.