Mumbai: The great MS Dhoni turned back the clock to script a three wicket victory for Chennai Super Kings against Mumbai Indians in the IPL here on Thursday, following a heart-stopping finish that saw him hit a four off the last ball of the game. However, just before the match started, Captain from both sides (Ravindra Jadeja and Rohit Sharma) were involved in a hilarious with each other.

Jadeja won the toss and happily chose to bowl first. However, Rohit stepped forward and said, "Batting bola tumne" (You said you will bat first)." He then asked host Nick Knight, "Didn't he say batting?" before the trio burst into laughter.

CSK pacer Mukesh Choudhary wreaked havoc with the new ball before Tilak Varma’s responsible 51 not out off 43 lifted Mumbai Indians to 155 for seven.

Dhoni (28 not out off 13) batted like the finisher of his hey days to help CSK get the required 17 runs off the final over to win their second game of the season and extend Mumbai Indians winless streak this season to seven games.

He smashed a six and four off third and fourth ball off Jaydev Unadkat before maintaining his calm to put one past short-fine leg for the match-winning boundary, leaving the bowler and the rest of his Mumbai teammates shattered.

CSK were up against it with 48 runs off the last 24 balls and four wickets in hand but Dhoni with the help of Dwaine Pretorius (22 off 14 balls) ensured his team got over the line in an absolute humdinger.

