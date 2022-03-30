New Delhi: Australian all-rounder Mitchell March is up and ready to join Delhi Capitals squad after being ruled out of the white ball series against Pakistan. Marsh has been ruled out of the series due to a hip injury and Delhi Capitals physiotherapist Patrick Farhart will look after him in the recovery.Also Read - RCB vs KKR Live Score Update, IPL 2022, Match 6: Wanindu Hasaranga Picks Four-Fer; RCB on Top

Cricket Australia said in a statement: “Mitchell Marsh will travel to India to link with the Delhi Capitals squad where former Australian and current New South Wales physiotherapist Pat Farhart will manage his recovery following an isolation period.” Also Read - IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians Hit The Nets With Sachin Tendulkar

Marsh was full of disappointment regarding missing out on Australia’s remaining white-ball matches in Pakistan. He stressed that he looks forward to joining the team for their upcoming tour. Marsh said: Also Read - IPL 2022: CSK Pacer Adam Milne Weighs In On Playing With MS Dhoni, Says Excited To Learn and Talk About Cricket With Him

“Being able to focus on my recovery without the travel and isolation break is the best approach. I am disappointed to miss the Pakistan series but look forward to rejoining the Australian squad for our next tour.”

Both Australian player Mitchell Marsh and David Warner were originally scheduled to link up with the DC squad on April 6. However, Marsh has now been released from Australia’s white-ball squad after an assessment showed that he won’t be available for the remaining games against Pakistan.

The 30-year-old was signed by the Delhi Capitals for ₹6.50 crores at last month’s IPL 2022 auction. He has featured in 21 matches in the Indian Premier League so far and has scored 225 runs and 20 wickets to his name.