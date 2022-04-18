New Delhi: News coming in from the Delhi Capitals squad that Mitchell Marsh has tested positive with the coronavirus virus, according to reports.Also Read - LIVE | IPL 2022, Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Score: Buttler-Samson Charge Keep RR In Control

The Delhi side cancelled their travel to Pune for their match against Punjab Kings after a player has been tested positive and now it turns out to be the Australian all-rounder. It has been learnt that the Aussie cricketer has a CT Value of 17.

Earlier it was Team Physio Patrick Farhat, who was isolated after testing positive. Total cases rise to 3 in DC squad which includes another staff member in team doctor Dr. Abhijit Salvi. No other cricketers in the squad have tested positive.

2,183 fresh cases were recorded in a span of 24 hours, taking the tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,30,44,280, while the active cases declined to 11,542, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated.

A total of 5,21,965 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,47,827 from Maharashtra, 68,615 from Kerala, 40,057 from Karnataka, 38,025 from Tamil Nadu, 26,158 from Delhi, 23,500 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,200 from West Bengal.

A similar situation occurred last year and the tournament had to be postponed indefinitely before it was finally conducted in UAE. Fans would be hoping that the tournament takes place in its home – that is India. There is nothing official from the team or BCCI. An update is expected by the end of today.

As three members of the squad have tested positive, the final call will be on with the IPL Technical Committee.

We have to wait and see whether this match takes place as per schedule or a different date will be announced for the match.