Mumbai: Prithvi Shaw is arguably one of the most promising young cricketers in the country and has the potential of making it big someday and that is the reason why Delhi Capitals showed faith in his abilities and retained him at the draft ahead of the mega auction. In Capitals opener against Mumbai, Shaw got a start but could not go big. In 2022 edition, the Capitals would hope he repays the faith shown in him by getting big runs.

Ex-India cricketer, Mohammad Kaif, who has seen Shaw from close quarters at the Delhi Capitals has revealed the opener's ritual before a game. It may sound a little bizarre. Shaw asks bowlers to bowl underarm to him before games and below the pads.

Kaif, in an interaction with Sportskeeda said, "I was with the Delhi Capitals for three years and got to spend a lot of time with Prithvi Shaw. He had this ritual where, before the match, I used to hold a new ball with the seam and throw it underarm towards him, below his knee. He would keep knocking it back to me."