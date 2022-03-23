Mumbai: Eyes would be on Gujarat Titans as they get ready to make their IPL debut. While there would be high expectations from the Titans, coach Ashish Nehra reckons they have a good team and is confident they would do well in IPL 2022. Nehra seemed happy with the fast bowling unit which comprises of Lockie Ferguson, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami and Varun Aaron.Also Read - IPL 2022: Not Ruturaj Gaikwad; Nikhil Chopra Feels Ravindra Jadeja Could Replace MS Dhoni as CSK Captain in Future

"We have a combination of everything and that is very important. Somebody like Shami… people have gone for 10 crore, 12 crore, 14 crore… but here is Shami. I have always believed in him. People might be saying 'Oh, white-ball format, not much impressive numbers'. Numbers in T20 formats are as it is very close. In the end, how you use a player. Here you are talking about a guy who has really bowled well," Nehra told Boria Majumdar on his show 'Backstage with Boria'.

While praising Shami for the experience he would bring to the table, Nehra went on to compare the veteran India pacer with Jasprit Bumrah.

“When it comes to Shami, I keep him absolutely on par with Jasprit Bumrah. Even when you see white-ball cricket, be in T20 or ODIs, maybe Bumrah’s economy rate is 7.5 and Shami can be 8.2, 8.5, but look at his strike-rate. He is a wicket-taker. When you have somebody like Shami and his experience, you cannot ask for anything better,” added Nehra.

Meanwhile, the Titans would start their maiden IPL campaign with a game against the other debutantes – Lucknow Super Giants. The two teams lock horns on Monday.