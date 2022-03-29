Mumbai: The much-awaited clash of the debutantes lived up to its expectation on Monday at the Wankhede stadium where Gujarat Titans edged out Lucknow Super Giants by five wickets. For the Titans, the experienced Mohammed Shami was the star as he picked up three wickets for 25 runs in his four overs spell. Shami’s good show also helped him get the man of the match award.Also Read - IPL 2022 Points Table After GT vs LSG, Match 4: Delhi Capitals (DC) on Top; Faf du Plessis Has Orange Cap, Kuldeep Yadav With Purple Cap

While receiving his prize at the post-match presentation, Shami revealed the conversation he had with captain Hardik. Shami was on a roll and Hardik asked him if he wanted to get done with his four overs spell. To that, Shami refused to bowl through, he asked Hardik to keep an over for a later period.

"Hardik asked me if I wanted the fourth over on the trot, but I told him to hold me back," Shami revealed the convo with Hardik.

Shami got LSG captain KL Rahul of the first ball and then picked up the other opener, Quinton de Kock cheaply as well to peg them back.

“I was warmed up well. It was important to get a good start in the first match, I looked to bowl a Test match line and length here. When the ball comes out of your hand like that … (smiles). I have worked very hard on this seam position. People say it is god-gifted, but that’s not the case. I try to come round the wicket to a leftie and make that angle because that’s the most uncomfortable thing for them. I just look to do that,” Shami said after the game.