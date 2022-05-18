Mumbai: With a win needed to keep the playoff hopes alive, Rahul Tripathi rose to the occasion at the Wankhede stadium on Tuesday against Mumbai Indians as he hammered a blistering 44-ball 76. His breezy knock comprised of nine fours and three sixes. He took on most of the Mumbai bowlers with utmost disdain. His efforts were recognised as he was awarded the man of the match.Also Read - Watch Gautam Gambhir's Animated & Pumped Up Celebration After LSG Win Over KKR | Video

At the presentation, Tripathi revealed how he countered the Jasprit Bumrah threat. Claiming that he enjoys batting at No 3, Tripathi said he was looking to react to everything from Bumrah and not pre-empt.

"I've enjoyed batting at three. It's important that if the openers have given a good start, then continuing that. Or whatever the situation demands I'm trying to learn from that. Bumrah's a great bowler. Was just looking to react to whatever he's bowling. Depends on how the wicket is playing, how I can counterattack at that point," Tripathi said at the post-match presentation.

Tripathi, who struck his third half century of the season with the help of nine fours and three sixes, set himself up brilliantly for a memorable knock.

Invited to bat, the Sunrisers’ gamble to play Garg at the top of the order paid off. The 21-year-old played a fine knock while sharing a 78-run partnership with Tripathi after the in-form Abhishek Sharma (9) was sent back in the third over.

Garg, who was dropped on 10, made good use of his reprieve as he smashed the ball four times to the fence and twice over it in his 26-ball innings.

At the other end, Tripathi looked in his element. He smacked Jasprit Bumrah (1/32) for a six and back-to-back fours in the fifth over.