Mumbai: It was a night for Chennai Super Kings to remember as they hammered Delhi Capitals by 91 runs on Sunday at the DY Patil stadium to keep their hopes of making the play-off alive. With pressure on Chennai to make the playoffs in the minds of players and fans, MS Dhoni smartly played down the talk by saying it is not the end of the world even if CSK do not qualify.

"You just want to enjoy the IPL. When two other teams are playing, you don't want to be under pressure and thinking. You just have to think about what to do in the next game. If we make the playoffs, great. But even if we don't it's not the end of the world," Dhoni said at the post-match presentation.

Calling it a 'perfect game', Dhoni revealed he wanted to win the toss and wanted field.

“It really helps. It would have been better if we would have had a win like this somewhere early. It was a perfect game. The batters did really well. It was a toss where we wanted to win and field first, but in the heart, I was fine to lose the toss,” Dhoni admitted.

An excellent half-century from Devon Conway (87 off 49) powered Chennai Super Kings to 208-6 against Delhi Capitals in 20 overs, after being invited to bat first.

Apart from Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad (41 off 33) and Shivam Dube (32 off 19) also made vital contributions with the bat for CSK. Lower down the order, M.S Dhoni (21 off 8) and Moeen Ali (9 off 4) gave the finishing touches to Chennai’s innings.

In reply, the likes of David Warner (19 off 12), Mitchell Marsh (25 off 20), and Rishabh Pant 21 off 11) got quick-fire starts but they couldn’t play big innings for Delhi. In the end, Delhi were bowled out for 117 in 17.4 overs, losing by a huge margin of 91 runs.

Moeen Ali (3/13) was the star performer with the ball for CSK while Dwayne Bravo (2/24), Mukesh Choudhary (2/22), Simarjeet Singh (2/27) and Maheesh Theekshana (1/29) also picked crucial wickets.

Brief scores: Chennai Super Kings 208/6 in 20 overs (Devon Conway 87, Ruturaj Gaikwad 41; Anrich Nortje 3/42, Khaleel Ahmed 2/28) lost to Delhi Capitals 117 all-out in 17.4 overs (Mitchell Marsh 25, Rishabh Pant 21; Moeen Ali 3/13) by 91 runs.