Mumbai: Chennai Super Kings walked into IPL 2022 as defending champions, but they have not lived up to the billing and hence find themselves without a win after three games. On Saturday, they lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad, another team that is in search of their first win to get their campaign rolling.Also Read - IPL 2022: Sunil Gavaskar's Epic Reaction on Rahul Tewatia's Heroics During PBKS vs GT is Not to be Missed

While this match promises to be an exciting encounter, ex-India cricketer Aakash Chopra reckoned ex-CSK captain MS Dhoni – who has faced flak for his batting in the past – is doing a good job as a batter and that is really interesting. Also Read - IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya's Reaction When Rahul Tewatia Pulls Off Incredible Finish During PBKS vs GT Goes VIRAL | WATCH

Chopra on his YouTube channel said: “The truth is that MS Dhoni is batting well even though he is no longer playing international cricket. There were concerns over his form since he only plays the IPL, is no longer the captain and hardly ever got to bat last season. But his batting has been much better than the rest. This is really interesting.” Also Read - IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals Have Weakened Bowling Department, Ex-India Coach Ravi Shastri Reckons