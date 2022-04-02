You think of Chennai Super Kings and the first name that comes to mind is that of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. MSD, or ‘Thala’ or Mahi, call him whatever you want, the entire DNA of CSK is integrated to Dhoni. He is a demi-god when they win and even when they don’t, Thala is beyond reproach.Also Read - GT vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 10 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium 07:30 PM IST April 2, Saturday

So, it was quite a shock for the millions of CSK fans when Dhoni suddenly announced his leaving captaincy, two days ahead of IPL 2022. Surprise is for mere mortals, this was sacrilegious!

There were also quite a few whispers, that the CSK management had been caught by surprise. No real corroboration, but anything Dhoni has done in the past, or now, always has some sundry impact elsewhere.

Ravindra Jadeja is now the new skipper and it hasn’t been a happy debut for him so far. Two losses out of two, especially the second one against Lucknow Super Giants, would really rattle anyone, let alone a new skipper.

While CSK lost, much of the focus of some ex-players has been on how and why Dhoni was at the helm during the LSG match, making decisions and being in the thick of things.

For them, it sent out a wrong signal that Jadeja was not leading full-time. “He will only become a captain if he is allowed to lead. He will learn only when he makes mistakes,” one said.

Fair point, but a couple of points are being missed in this. For one, a team game by definition should have a think-tank, even on the field, and whatever team has Dhoni in it, he will be a part of it.

While Jadeja needs to learn quickly, one doubts if he will find a better on-the-job teacher than Dhoni.Surely no one has any doubts about the value of having Dhoni in the thick of things.

In the match against LSG, with the rivals keeping up the chase, it was inevitable that the skipper would fall back on the senior players in the side for tips and advice and Jadeja was often seen approaching Dhoni and as is expected of the senior man, he gave his inputs.

Dhoni is the senior man, former skipper, not to mention the wicketkeeper, so his inputs are a given, not an exception. Even Dwayne Bravo had his two bits of advice to give, so not quite clear what was expected – to leave Jadeja to his devices? Wasn’t going to happen.

Dhoni is not the only person in such a position. Virat Kohli relinquished the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captaincy and was constantly in Faf du Plessis’ ears throughout their match. That too with a player who has captained not only franchises but also his country for long.

So how was that different? Only thing is that Dhoni is in the television frame almost every ball, so his being proactive was probably more visible.

Not every plan brings fruit, as was evident in the LSG match. But any suggestion that the new captain is being side-tracked is surely a little premature and naïve. When Dhoni is around, they will all come to him, like it or not.