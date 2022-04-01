Mumbai: Chennai Super Kings lost their second consecutive game in the ongoing Indian Premier League. They lost the season opener against KKR and now they have been beaten by IPL debutantes LSG. During the game against Lucknow on Thursday, it was ex-CSK captain Dhoni who was seen making all the decisions while Jadeja, who is an outstanding fielder, was in the deep. Experts now feel this is not the right way ahead as it will not allow Jadeja to grow as a captain.Also Read - KL Rahul Hails Ayush Badoni After Lucknow Beat Chennai in High-Scoring Thriller

"It would have been better had this been the last league game and with qualification on the line Dhoni making the calls. But this is just the second match of the season. Even as a cricket fan or an expert I did not like it," said Jadeja on Cricbuzz Live.

"If you have to develop someone you have to leave them. He will only become a captain if he is allowed to lead. He will learn only when he makes mistakes," said Parthiv Patel on Cricbuzz Live.

After the loss, Jadeja said that a few missed catches cost them the game. He also said that there was a lot of dew and stressed that as a bowling unit the plans need to be executed.

“We had a good start, but in the fielding, we have to take catches then you’ll win matches. We should have taken those chances. There was a lot of dew, the ball wasn’t sticking to the hand. Next time, we have to practise with the wet ball. We batted brilliantly in the top-six and in the middle-overs. The wicket was very good to bat on. As a bowling unit, we need to execute our plans,” Jadeja said at the post-match presentation.