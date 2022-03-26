Mumbai: It is the first time MS Dhoni is playing IPL as a non-captain and the change has done more good to him than bad. With Chennai reeling against Kolkata in the IPL season opener at the Wankhede on Saturday, Dhoni came up with the goods as he hit a timely 50* off 38 balls. His knock helped under-par CSK post a face-saving 131 for five.Also Read - IPL 2022, CSK vs KKR LIVE Cricket Score, Match1: Ajinkya Rahane and Venkatesh Iyer Steady in 132 Run-Chase

The ex-CSK captain, who has not been among the runs over the past two seasons, has got IPL 2022 to the perfect start and his knock also helped him edge Rahul Dravid to a massive IPL record. He has now become the oldest cricketer at 40 years and 262 days. Dravid held the previous record at 40 years and 116 days. Third in the list is Sachin Tendulkar. Also Read - MS Dhoni's Unbeaten Fifty During IPL 2022 Opener Between CSK-KKR Sets Twitter on Fire

During his 38-ball stay, Dhoni looked supremely fit as he sprinted between the wickets like a 25-year old. His knock will also inspire the lads in the dressing room. 131 is certainly not enough against a formidable KKR side. CSK need early wickets to stay in the hunt. Also Read - PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2022, Match 3: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2022 Fantasy Cricket Hints, Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST Mar 27 Sun

Chennai have spinners in Jadeja and Santner and would hope the pitch assists them.

“The ball is gripping and they also have good spinners in Jadeja and Santner, so let’s see and hope for the best (during the chase),” KKR pacer Umesh Yadav said at the mid-innings interval.