Mumbai: He is known as 'Thala' for a reason! MS Dhoni is easily the most popular cricketer in India. Dhoni's popularity was proved once again when a fan breached security on Friday during Chennai game against Rajasthan at the Brabourne stadium to meet the CSK captain from up close. Umpire Chris Gaffaney came to Dhoni's rescue as he acted as a shield to stop the fan from reaching the player. The incident took place when Yuzvendra Chahal was getting ready to bowl.

Soon the security was there who eventually escorted the fan of the playing area.

Here are the pictures of what exactly happened: