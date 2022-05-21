Mumbai: He is known as ‘Thala’ for a reason! MS Dhoni is easily the most popular cricketer in India. Dhoni’s popularity was proved once again when a fan breached security on Friday during Chennai game against Rajasthan at the Brabourne stadium to meet the CSK captain from up close. Umpire Chris Gaffaney came to Dhoni’s rescue as he acted as a shield to stop the fan from reaching the player. The incident took place when Yuzvendra Chahal was getting ready to bowl.Also Read - IPL 2023: Mukesh Choudhury to Matheesha Pathirana; 3 Uncapped Stars MS Dhoni-Led CSK May Retain
Soon the security was there who eventually escorted the fan of the playing area. Also Read - IPL 2022: 'Arjun Tendulkar Will Play' - Ajay Jadeja Predicts Youngster's Inclusion in MI Playing 11 vs DC
Here are the pictures of what exactly happened: Also Read - Ravi Shastri Says Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli And RCB Fans Will Support MI With Playoffs Qualification on The Line
MS Dhoni Fan, IPL 2022
Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni ended all speculation regarding his IPL future and said that he is definitely playing next year as it will be unfair not to say thank you to Chennai.
“Definitely, because it will be unfair to not to say thank you to Chennai. Won’t be nice to do that to CSK fans,” said Dhoni when asked about his IPL future at the toss by former West Indies fast bowler Ian Bishop.
Unfortunately, Ravi Ashwin’s heroics helped Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings by five wickets to finish the IPL league phase in Top-2.
Ashwin remained unbeaten on 40 off 23 balls as RR completed the chase of 151 with two balls to go, grabbing the second place to set up a blockbuster clash with Gujarat Titans in the first play-off next Tuesday.
Moeen Ali top-scored for CSK with a 57-ball 93 before RR staged a remarkable comeback to restrict the yellow brigade to 150 for six in the allotted 20 overs.