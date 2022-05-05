Pune: MS Dhoni is an emotion, MS Dhoni is an inspiration to millions all over the world and his fans can go to any extent for their beloved hero. In Chennai Super Kings’ match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday, there was one such die-heart MS Dhoni fan who cancelled all his personal engagements just to see MS Dhoni play live for CSK.Also Read - IPL 2022: Suresh Raina Hails Rishabh Pant, Says Doing well As DC Skipper; Big Knock From His Bat Isn't Far Away

A picture has been doing the rounds on social media where an MS Dhoni fan is seen holding a placard which read-' I cancelled all my birthday plans, just to see you today #DHONIFANFOREVER #THALA #MYINSPIRATION #007'.

Dhoni fan at Pune during RCB vs CSK match. pic.twitter.com/90rA09H166 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 5, 2022

Fans are crazy for MS Dhoni. pic.twitter.com/k5A6cDxrt5 — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) May 1, 2022



But the fan had to watch Chennai Super Kings lose the match with Dhoni getting out on a paltry 2 runs.

RCB batting first put up 173 runs on the board, thanks to Mahipal Lomror 42(27) and Faf du Plessis 38(22). Maheesh Theekshana was the pick of the bowlers in the first innings as he finished with figures 3/27. In reply Chennai fell short to 13 runs as Bangalore restrict them to 160/8 in 20 overs. Devon Conway played a fighting knock of 56(37) and on the other hand, last season’s purple cap winner, Harshal Patel finished with 3/35 after 4 overs of his spell. After this victory, RCB jump to fourth position in the IPL standings with 12 points in 11 matches.

Chennai take on Delhi Capitals on Sunday at DY Patil Stadium.