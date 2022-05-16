Mumbai: IPL is beautiful and there are many reasons for that. On Sunday, fans got to see one of the reasons why IPL is beautiful. Seemed like life had come a full circle when MS Dhoni led Chennai at the Wankhede stadium against Gujarat Titans – a team that is being coached by Gary Kirsten.Also Read - IPL 2022 Points Table After MI vs SRH, Match 65: Gujarat Titans (GT) Maintain Top Spot; Jos Buttler With Orange Cap, Yuzvendra Chahal Retains Purple Cap

When the two sides faced each other, it would have reminded fans of 2011 when Dhoni was the captain of India and Kirsten – the coach. The hit pair went on to lead India to its second World Cup crown and it happened at Wankhede.

The two legends of the game met after the game and a few pictures have now surfaced on social space.

Meanwhile, Chennai lost the game by seven wickets against Gujarat. CSK are already out of the playoffs race after a dismal campaign. They would like to asses things and get back stronger next year. Following the loss against Gujarat, Dhoni admitted that batting first was not a good idea at Brabourne.

“To start off, batting first wasn’t a really good idea. The fast bowlers their ball wasn’t coming on. That’s why the batsmen found it tough to hit. The second half it got slightly better. Spinners I felt both halves it was pretty even. Bit more runs in the middle overs would have been good,” Dhoni said at the post-match presentation.

Chennai will play their final game of the campaign against Rajasthan.