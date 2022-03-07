Surat: Time and again, MS Dhoni has proved that he is arguably the biggest cricketing superstar in India. Despite having called it a day from international cricket, Dhoni’s popularity is still very much there. At 40, Dhoni once again has the task to lead Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming season of the IPL. With Maharashtra being the chosen venue for the IPL, CSK decided to start their training in Surat.Also Read - IPL 2022 to Kick-Off With Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Check Full Schedule and Timings

Fans gheraoed the CSK bus and were chanting ‘Dhoni, Dhoni’ after the team reached Surat. After getting off the CSK bus, Dhoni waved at fans and that brought out the loudest cheer. Also Read - IPL Has Democratised Cricket, Says Sanjay Bangar

Here is the video: Also Read - IPL Over Country? Dean Elgar to Try And Convince South African Cricketers to Prioritise Nation Over T20 League Cricket

Dhoni would once again be the key for CSK’s fortunes as the leader of the pack.

Meanwhile, the IPL 2022 schedule was released on Sunday and it was no surprise that the 2021 finalists – CSK and KKR – would play the opener.

“A total number of 70 league matches and 4 playoff games will be played in the duration of 65 days,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a media release.

There will be 12 double-headers in the tournament and on such days, the first game will be played at 3.30pm and the evening matches will be played at 7.30pm.

The first-double header will be played on March 27 with a day-game at the Brabourne stadium (CCI) where the Delhi Capitals will square off five-time champions Mumbai Indians.