New Delhi: Former India player and commentator Aakash Chopra feels that MS Dhoni will remain an obvious choice for CSK captaincy. He added that the franchise is in no hurry to groom a captain in the future and till the time Dhoni is there, Ravindra Jadeja or Moeen Ali will not be considered for captaincy.

However, with Dhoni approaching the end of a glorious career as captain, there will be a massive debate on the next CSK captain. He also said that there is enough time to groom a captain but it will not be an easy task. While speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Chopra feels there is no need for urgency until Dhoni is there at the helm. He added:

"The likes of Jadeja and Moeen can definitely be a part of the decision-making group, but when MS Dhoni is available, the buck stops there. Ravindra Jadeja might be the obvious choice since he was retained for more money than Dhoni. But will we see flashes of grooming? I don't think so. There is room to groom. But the question is how you will do it? When a season starts it is easy to put "VC" against the name of anyone. However, you need to see whether they can really give valuable inputs and insights."

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer agreed with Chopra and added that Dwayne Bravo can be another option for captaincy apart from Jadeja and Ali.

“If Dhoni isn’t there, maybe Dwayne Bravo is a good captaincy choice as he has won the CPL as a captain. Even the likes of Jadeja and Moeen are available so they have a lot of options. Whenever they feel the time is right, they will straightaway appoint someone.”

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will battle it out against Kolkata Knight Riders on March 26 in the IPL 2022 tournament opener.