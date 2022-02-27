Chennai: Former Australian player and CSK batting coach Mike Hussey on Sunday termed the decision to establish Super Kings Academy — cricket coaching centres for boys and girls — as “fantastic initiative”, which will give youngsters access to great facilities and great coaching, and one day help them play for CSK in the Indian Premier League (IPL).Also Read - Ishan Kishan Pips Wicketkeepers MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant During 1st T20I vs Sri Lanka to Script Massive Record

CSK will initially establish the Super Kings Academy in Chennai and Salem and expand across Tamil Nadu, India and the rest of the world in the years to come. The first Super Kings Academy in Chennai will be located at Thoraipakkam, while the one in Salem will be at the Salem Cricket Foundation. The academies will begin operating in April this year. Also Read - Vinod Kambli Recalls Sachin Tendulkar's Knocks: Feb 24 Must be Included in Cricketing History

“I think it’s a fantastic initiative, really excited about it. I think this gives opportunities to so many youngsters out there to get access to some great facilities, great coaching and then hopefully improve their game and come up the ranks and then one day, it would be awesome to see a number of players coming out of these academies playing for CSK in the IPL,” said the former Australian cricketer. Also Read - Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni and Rafael Nadal Get GOAT Icon Hashtag on Twitter, Netizens Go Gaga Over it

A CSK statement said that the academy will have experienced, BCCI-certified coaches “who will impart CSK system of learning to students”. The academy will have access to learning and training methodology from CSK and guest lectures from CSK players and support staff.

CSK bowling coach L. Balaji said budding cricketers from various parts of the country will benefit from the initiative.

“It’s a great initiative from CSK. Budding cricketers from various parts of the country will definitely benefit. Over the years, CSK have conducted a lot of junior-level cricket tournaments (Junior Super Kings) with schools across the state. There have been a lot of cricketers who have been sent overseas for exposure.

“The academy in Salem is going to help other districts which are nearby as well. In modern-day cricket, your boundaries shouldn’t be restricted to major cities. India is a vast country with a lot of talent. I feel they deserve the exposure and that’s what CSK is trying to achieve with this (academy),” said Balaji.