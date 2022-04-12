Mumbai: Eyes were on the MS Dhoni vs Virat Kohli face-off as Royal Challengers Bangalore met Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday at the DY Patil stadium. While the two superstars did not walk out together for the toss, yet they were always in the spotlight.Also Read - LIVE | IPL 2022, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Score: Dube, Theekshana Star As CSK Beat RCB By 23 Runs

A video of Kohli’s dismissal has now surfaced online which shows how Dhoni changed the field and that is exactly where the ex-RCB captain hit the ball and was caught. Dhoni asked the fielder to go to square leg from fine leg. All Kohli could score was a run. Also Read - Arjuna Ranatunga Takes A Dig at Sri Lankan Players For Playing in IPL. Here's Why

Short of a length delivery on the leg stump, it bounced extra than Kohli expected and the pull shot hit high on the bat. The ball went to deep backward square leg where Shivam Dube swallowed it up. Also Read - MI vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 23 Fantasy Hints: Captain – Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match MCA Pune at 07:30 PM IST April 13, Wednesday