New Delhi: Robin Uthappa was bought back in the IPL auction by Chennai Super Kings for a base price of 2 crore INR for the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League. In conversation with Rajasthan Royals' spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, he revealed the exact conversation he had with former skipper MS Dhoni when CSK bought him in the auction.

"MS called me after two days and said, 'See you, bro'. He said 'welcome to the team'. I said 'thank you for having faith in me'. He said 'I had nothing to do with this decision'. He said 'I didn't do anything because for two reasons. One is, for your own good. You should get into this side for your own credentials. Two is if I have anything to do with this decision, people will always think because you are my friend, I have picked you in the side. So, I had nothing to do with this decision," Uthappa told to Ashwin on his YouTube channel.

"So when it came to me, I asked the support staff, coaching staff and the management. If they are fine with him, we are good to go. I don't want anything to do with this decision. For me, it made me feel really good in the sense that from every angle, there was complete indemnity. And for him as well. It gave me the confidence that the support staff had faith in me. For me, it was like 'ok, now I can go there and do my own stuff'. And immediately I felt attached to the team," the former India international added.