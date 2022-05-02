Pune: Without a doubt, Chennai Super Kings is one of the most popular franchises and a big reason for that is captain MS Dhoni. Chennai, who have had a disastrous IPL season, decided to give the mantle of captaincy to Dhoni from Ravindra Jadeja – and it worked. CSK beat SRH by 13 runs at Pune to keep their playoffs hopes alive. From the time Dhoni walked out to the centre for the toss, fans went berserk yelling ‘Dhoni, Dhoni’ from the stands and sure, he did not disappoint.Also Read - IPL 2022: Prithvi Shaw Fined 25 Per Cent of Match Fee For Breaching Code of Conduct

Everything seemed to have fallen in place for the team in yellow on Sunday with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway taking charge right at the start.

Fans are now crediting Dhoni's return as skipper of CSK midway through the tournament. Here are the pick of the tweets of the fans:

Dhoni is back, CSK is back, Ruturaj is back, Conway is back and Mukesh is also back! One day you will tell your childrens that : Ek Captain tha jo stumps ke piche se hi pura game badal deta tha!! #CSKvSRH | #MSDhoni | #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/VQWtcwUvqX — Shivam Jaiswal ❤️ (@7jaiswalshivam) May 1, 2022

“Let’s call MS Dhoni the winning captain” is what I need for my happiness @msdhoni ty for makin me happy today ❤️!#CSKvSRH #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/GW7jv7oaLJ — Sùjith (@Sk_twitzz) May 1, 2022

Captain change result change for Csk. Opening partnership — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 1, 2022

With three wins in nine games, the chances of making the playoffs are slim, but with Dhoni as captain one just cannot write them off.