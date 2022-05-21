“Our Malinga [Matheesha Pathirana], he’s really good. It’s difficult to pick him and I feel he will definitely contribute next year for us in a big way,” Dhoni mentioned at the post-match presentation. Also Read - IPL 2022: 'Arjun Tendulkar Will Play' - Ajay Jadeja Predicts Youngster's Inclusion in MI Playing 11 vs DC

Dhoni also reckoned that Chennai may have been 15 runs short of where they would have ideally have wanted to be.

“I’d say 10-15 runs short although the start is always crucial. If you don’t start well, even 180 may not be enough. Overall, I’d say 15 runs short,” Dhoni said.

Chennai would hope to come back stronger in 2023. Also, ahead of the game – Dhoni confirmed that he would lead Chennai next year as well. It would be interesting to see how CSK fare in 2023.

Brief Scores: Chennai Super Kings: 150 for 6 in 20 overs (Moeen Ali 93, MS Dhoni 26; Obed McCoy 2/20, Yuzvendra Chahal 2/26). Rajasthan Royals: 151 for 5 in 19.4 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 59, Ravichandran Ashwin 40 not out; Prashant Solanki 2/20).