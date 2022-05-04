Pune: In what is expected to be one of the most-awaited fixtures during the IPL season, Royal Challengers Bangalore would lock horns with Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday at Pune. The game would also see Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni go head to head. During the game, Dhoni would need six sixes to complete 200 sixes for a single franchise. If he can achieve that landmark, he would become the second cricketer to do so after RCB’s Virat Kohli.Also Read - IPL 2022 Points Table After GT vs PBKS, Match 48: Gujarat Titans (GT) Maintain Top Spot; Jos Buttler Retains Orange Cap, Yuzvendra Chahal With Purple Cap

While the Red Army is coming in to the match after losing three games in a row, the Yellow Army under the leadership of MS Dhoni won their previous match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) recently. Both RCB and CSK have already faced each other in IPL 2022. To note, the defending champions had beaten RCB by a convincing margin.

For Chennai, the equation of making the playoffs is a lot stiffer than Bangalore. CSK need to win all their remaining games and still rely on results of other games. The scenario for playoffs qualification is a lot better for RCB. Bangalore can still lose a couple of more games and yet be in the playoffs race.

RCB vs CSK Possible Playing 11

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorius, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana.