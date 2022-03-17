New Delhi: CSK skipper MS Dhoni was born in Ranchi and has spent most of his life there when he is not away to play cricket. As per reports, Dhoni has decided to open his Ranchi farmhouse for general public on the special occasion of Holi. The farmhouse will be open for 3 consecutive days starting from March 17th to 19th.Also Read - IPL 2022: MS Dhoni Rules Out Superstitions Related To Number 7 Jersey, Reveals Actual Reason Here

According to a report in India Today, Dhoni’s farmhouse which is situated in Ranchi on a 43-acre land will be open to people so that they can buy fresh vegetables and fruits. It has been learned that 250 grams of strawberry packets are priced at INR 50. The 40-year old produces strawberry, papaya and guava, watermelon, peas, capsicum, fish and wheat at his Ranchi farmhouse. Also Read - On Yuvraj Singh Birthday: Throwback To The Time When Sixer King Got Standing Ovation By Journalists At A Press Conference

CSK will open their campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai which will also be the opening match of the 10-team IPL 2022. They have already started training at Surat ahead of the first match. Also Read - Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket's Proudest Possession

In a video shared by Chennai Super Kings (CSK), MS Dhoni can be seen walking with other stars into the stadium for their training session amid fans queuing up on the streets to catch a glimpse of CSK players.

“Those eyes that smile with love give us joy, everywhere we go!” CSK wrote on Twitter while sharing the video of fans cheering the team in Surat.

The likes of captain Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif have been training while bowling coach L Balaji was also spotted at the venue during training in photos shared by the franchise.