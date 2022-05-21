Mumbai: Who does not want a selfie or an autograph of MS Dhoni? Time and again in the IPL over the years, fans have seen Dhoni passing advise to youngsters after the match, signing jerseys. Friday was no different as Dhoni obliged by giving autographs on jerseys of Rajasthan Royals players after the game at the Brabourne stadium after Chennai lost the match by five wickets.Also Read - IPL 2022: MS Dhoni Fan Breaches Security During RR vs CSK; PICS Go VIRAL

Rajasthan Royals posted a short clip on their social media handles where you can see Dhoni signing jerseys and obliging selfies.

Here is the video posted by RR which is going viral. The video is captioned as: "This is why we love the IPL."

Here is how fans are reacting to this gesture from the CSK captain.

Inspiration for every youngsters

Thala — biozys (@All_for_cricket) May 21, 2022

the warmth the happiness this video radiates>>>

we love you Mahi Bhai — Nikita Jain (@nikkitajain19) May 21, 2022

Earlier, Dhoni brought an end to all speculations over his future in IPL by confirming that he would continue to lead Chennai in 2023 as well.

“Definitely, because it will be unfair to not to say thank you to Chennai. Won’t be nice to do that to CSK fans,” said Dhoni when asked about his IPL future at the toss by former West Indies fast bowler Ian Bishop.