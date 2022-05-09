Mumbai: It is no secret that MS Dhoni and Dwayne Bravo are good friends on and off-the-field. On Sunday, fans got a glimpse of their bromance when Chennai took on Delhi at the DY Patil stadium. The incident took place during the 17th over of Delhi’s chase when Anrich Nortje pushed the delivery from Maheesh Theekshana towards the cover area. Bravo, who was positioned there, dived to hold the ball.Also Read - IPL 2022 Playoffs Scenario Explained: Which Two Teams Are Set to Join Table-Toppers Lucknow Super Giants & Gujarat Titans?

On seeing this, Dhoni hilariously said lauded his efforts saying "Well done old man". Dhoni's words were caught on the stump mic and later the video surfaced on social space.

Here is what happened:

Earlier, Bravo – who joined MS Dhoni in the middle in the last over – revealed his conversation with the CSK captain. Bravi admitted asking Dhoni to deal in boundaries as he was worried he would hurt his hamstring if Dhoni kept pushing him to run between the wickets.

“I told him after the innings ‘MS, 3 balls to again (if such a situation comes again), let someone else go and run because I have to protect my hamstring’, he told the broadcasters.

“But if felt good to be batting with a great. I thought it was a great professional team display, it started with Rutu and Conway. The way they set up the game with their batting (Was good) and then we finished off with the ball as well. Every game we play, we have to play like professionals and look to dominate,” he added.