New Delhi: Former India and CSK skipper MS Dhoni promotional advertisement for the IPL 2022 has red carded by the Advertising Standard Council of India (ASCI) and will be withdrawn with immediate effect. This step was recommended by the council after an official complaint was filed by the road safety organisation.

The advertisement gained traction among the masses ever since it went on air. In the promo, Dhoni can be seen portraying the character of a bus conductor who stops the bus in the middle of the road to watch a "Super over". As the promo progresses, a traffic policeman comes to enquire about why the bus has been stopped to which the bus conductor (portrayed by Dhoni) says – "Super over chal rha hai" which translates to – "Super over is going on".

When it’s the #TATAIPL, fans can go to any extent to catch the action – kyunki #YehAbNormalHai! What are you expecting from the new season?@StarSportsIndia | @disneyplus pic.twitter.com/WPMZrbQ9sd — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 4, 2022

The traffic policeman treats it as a normal occurrence after hearing the bus conductor. This is precisely that has not gone down well with the Consumer Unity and Trust Society. ASCI has taken note of this and have asked the marketing company to either modify the ad or take it off completely by 20th April. The company has agreed to withdraw the promo accordingly.