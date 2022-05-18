Mumbai: Eventually Ravindra Jadeja stepping down and MS Dhoni taking up captaincy midway through the tournament did not help Chennai Super Kings make the playoffs. Ex-India cricketer Harbhajan Singh reckons had Chennai played at home, they would have made the playoffs.Also Read - Watch Gautam Gambhir's Animated & Pumped Up Celebration After LSG Win Over KKR | Video

"Had Dhoni remained the captain of the team, CSK would benefit indeed, and would have sitting at a higher position in the points table, but they still wouldn't have qualified because they don't have the team. They don't have a strong bowling unit. Deepak Chahar, who was a wicket-taking bowler, was injured. Even the batters didn't play that well," he said on Sportskeeda.

"It would have made a huge difference. Chennai would have definitely qualified for playoffs even with this team. Beacuse when they play at home, they play differently. Delhi and Mumbai too have been strong in home conditions," he added.

The defending champions were knocked out last week after their ninth loss of the season. They lost against table-toppers Gujarat Titans which ended their campaign prematurely.

With speculations rife over Dhoni not playing next year, it would be interesting to see who leads the franchise. Some plaudits have gone on to suggest that Ruturaj Gaikwad should start leading the side as he also captains Maharashtra in domestic cricket.

Chennai will play their last IPL game of the season against Rajasthan. They would certainly like to sign off with a win as that would give them something to work with for the next season.