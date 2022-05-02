Pune: Despite not playing international cricket, MS Dhoni is a superstar and his stocks are still high. In fact, his stocks hit the roof a couple of days back when a struggling Chennai Super Kings announced that Dhoni would take over captaincy from Ravindra Jadeja for the remainder of the league after the defending champions got their campaign off to a woeful start. With the 13-run win on Sunday against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai have most certainly kept their hopes of making the playoffs alive.Also Read - IPL 2022: Pragyan Ojha Reveals Massive MS Dhoni Captaincy Secret After CSK Beat SRH

Dhoni also won hearts on Sunday for his gesture towards former South African pacer Dale Steyn. Steyn, who seemed to be a Dhoni fan, asked the CSK skipper for an autograph after the game. Dhoni obliged and the picture of the incident is being loved by fans on social media.

Here is the picture:

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway’s effortless six-hitting exhibition was well complemented by a four-wicket haul from Mukesh Choudhary as Chennai Super Kings notched up a 13-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Gaikwad (99 off 57 balls) and Conway (85 not out off 55) put SRH’s attack to the sword, notching up a scintillating 182-run partnership, the highest opening stand of the season, as CSK posted an imposing 202 for two after being invited to bat.

Brief Scores: Chennai Super Kings: 202 for 2 in 20 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 99, Devon Conway 85 not out; T Natarajan 2/42). Sunrisers Hyderabad: 189 for 6 in 20 overs (Nicholas Pooran 64 not out; Mukesh Choudhary 4/46).