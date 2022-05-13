Mumbai: MS Dhoni is easily the most popular player in India and his stocks have not dipped even after he has stopped wearing the blue for the national side. In the IPL, in the yellow – Dhoni is considered nothing short of a demi-god. It is a common sighting to see Dhoni passing advise to young players after matches on the sidelines.Also Read - Prithvi Shaw Health Update: Shane Watson Hints DC Batter's IPL 2022 Campaign Might be Over

After Dale Steyn got an autograph from Dhoni the other night, Mumbai's Shane Bond did not want to miss out on the opportunity of getting a signed jersey from the CSK captain.

After the match on Thursday night, Bond asked Dhoni for the favour and the CSK captain obliged.

Here is the image of the moment that is now being loved by fans.

Following the humiliating loss against Mumbai, Dhoni hailed his pacers and said that anything below 130 in a T20 game is difficult to defend.

“Irrespective of how the wicket is, anything below 130 is difficult to defend, but what I asked the bowlers was to show a lot of character and forget about the result. Both the young fast bowlers bowled really well and I feel a game like this really helps them in believing in themselves that irrespective of the conditions, whenever we start we need to have the same kind of attitude and that’s what is needed in the shortest format,” Dhoni said at the post-match presentation.