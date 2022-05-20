Mumbai: MS Dhoni has not been playing for India since two years, yet his popularity remains the same. At 40, Dhoni still remains the most popular cricketer in the country and also happens to be a global icon. Just after Dhoni took over captaincy from Ravindra Jadeja in the middle of the IPL 2022 season, he was asked about whether he would play for CSK in 2023.Also Read - RR vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 67 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice Captain Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match Brabourne Stadium at 7:30 PM IST May 20, Friday

To that, Dhoni said he would be seen in a 'different yellow jersey'. Since he made that statement, speculations have been rife over what next for him. The rumours are that he would become the mentor or the coach of the CSK side.

With Chennai ready to play their last round robin game in IPL 2022 against Rajasthan, netizens are heartbroken as they suspect this could be the last time they see the CSK captain as an active player.

Here is how fans are reacting:

MS Dhoni tonight will donning CSK’s jersey for the last time this season. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 19, 2022

Today, it’s may be the last match of MS Dhoni , so irrespective of what happens , just enjoys his presence in the game .. We all know how shocking and hard decision he can take easily #MSDhoni #CSKvRR — ︎︎™ ❤️ (@MSDianMrigu) May 20, 2022

Over the years, Dhoni has been the face of CSK for the first eight editions of the league, leading them to two titles (2010 & 2011) and four runner-up finishes. He then became the first player to be drafted by Rising Pune Supergiant in the ninth edition of the league.

In 13 games this season, Dhoni has amassed 206 at an average of 34.33.