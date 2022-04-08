Mumbai: MS Dhoni may not officially be the captain of Chennai Super Kings, but with his experience – he will always be the most heard voice in the leadership group of any team. IPL 2022 has not got off to the best of starts for the defending champions as they are yet to open their account after three games.Also Read - IPL 2022, PBKS vs GT Match Latest Updates: Pitch Report, Probable Playing XI & Top Fantasy Picks | Win Prediction

As per a report in The Indian Express, Dhoni has spoken to out-of-form Ruturaj Gaikwad and asked him to not worry too much about what has happened and to focus on playing his natural game.

One of the biggest reasons why Chennai find themselves in such a spot is because last year's Orange Cap winner Ruturaj has merely scored two runs in three games.

Meanwhile, Dhoni has looked in good touch in the three games CSK have played. The ex-CSK captain has amassed 89 runs in three matches, including two not-outs and a half-century, and a strike-rate of 123. On the field as well, he has been spotted leading the troops despite Ravindra Jadeja’s presence. Jadeja has also been seen taking advise from Dhoni.