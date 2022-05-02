Pune: Despite having scored a mammoth 202 for two, Chennai Super Kings found themselves in a spot of bother against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Pune on Sunday. With Hyderabad needing 38 off the final over it seemed the game was in the pocket for the team in yellow, but Nicholas Pooran had other plans and some wayward bowling from Mukesh Choudhary helped.Also Read - IPL 2022 Points Table After SRH vs CSK, Match 46: Gujarat Titans (GT) Maintain Top Spot; Jos Buttler Retains Orange Cap, Yuzvendra Chahal With Purple Cap

While he did go for a six and a four on the first two balls which did not irk Dhoni, the moment he drifted down the legs side, even captain cool decided to have a word with the bowler telling him to not to bowl anything fancy and keep it stump to stump. It worked as CSK won the match by 13 runs to keep their playoffs hopes alive.

"MS Dhoni didn't tell me anything special about that over, he just told me to bowl stump to stump and not try anything fancy," Choudhary, who picked up four wickets for 46 runs, revealed after the match.

After the win, Dhoni revealed what he tells his bowlers in a high-scoring T20 game.

“I always told my bowlers, you may get hit for 4 sixes in an over, but the 2 balls that you save – ultimately in a high-scoring game – those are the 2 deliveries that will help you win the game,” Dhoni said at the post-match presentation.

Brief Scores: Chennai Super Kings: 202 for 2 in 20 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 99, Devon Conway 85 not out; T Natarajan 2/42). Sunrisers Hyderabad: 189 for 6 in 20 overs (Nicholas Pooran 64 not out; Mukesh Choudhary 4/46).