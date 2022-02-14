Mumbai: Mumbai Indians “always have a short-term goal and a long-term vision”, owner Nita Ambani said after the franchise splurged Rs 8 crore to buy Jofra Archer, a staggering amount given the pacer is not expected to be available for the 2022 season.Also Read - IPL 2022: Satisfied With Our Haul At The Auctions To Form a Balanced Team, Says Sanjay Bangar

Alongside the record five-time champions MI, bidding frenetically for Archer on the second day of the mega auction were Rajasthan Royals, as well as Sunrisers Hyderabad, even as the English pacer recovers from surgery on his right elbow.

It was obvious that the franchises were looking at the long-term, even if it meant playing without him in the upcoming edition of the lucrative league.

“Mumbai Indians always have a short-term goal and a long-term vision. Some of the players that we buy are also meant for long-term vision,” Nita said after the auction.

“I have to assure all our fans that we do our best at the auction and keeping the players in mind, we hope we can continue to make our fans smile by playing well for all of us,” she added.

With England’s Liam Livingstone fetching Rs 11.5 crore from Punjab Kings, Archer was not the most expensive buy of the day but certainly a surprise one.

Archer, who continues his recovery from elbow surgery, was given permission to enter the auction with a view to compete in 2023 and 2024.

A day after breaking the bank to buy back young opener Ishan Kishan for Rs 15.25 crore, MI spent Rs 8.25 crore on Tim David, keeping in mid his “finishing” prowess.

Summarising this year’s mega auction, Nita said,” I am excited for the new season but I must tell you the big auctions are really very difficult. It is so difficult to let go of our players who have been a part of our family for so many years. We miss them all.

“Whether it’s a Hardik or a Krunal or a Quinton or a Boult. We try our best to get them back but the auction dynamics are so difficult to predict.

“But we are happy with what we have got and all that I can say is that Mumbai Indians will continue to make the best efforts and try our best to entertain our fans in the best way possible.”

Nita is the owner of the most successful IPL franchise and asked it, she said, “I took over this team 14 years ago and to see it now, really, I am overwhelmed. Mumbai Indians is very dear to me. I am very passionate about it.

“With all humility, I must say that our hearts swell up with pride to see the stature that Mumbai Indians has reached whether on-field or off-field.

“The credit for all of this goes to the ‘One Family’ of Mumbai Indians – our players, support staff, our fans, everybody on the ground – the groundsmen who do their best – that is the core of Mumbai Indians.”

She is also delighted to see MI skipper Rohit Sharma now leading the Indian team in the white-ball formats.

“Rohit Sharma, we bought him after season three and it is so wonderful to see him grow into the role of a captain and now, captain of team India. It just means so much for me and all of Mumbai Indians to see them on a global stage like this.

“Hopefully, some of our young Indian boys in the years to come will represent India and make us all proud again.”