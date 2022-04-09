Mumbai: Ahead of Mumbai Indians clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday, ex-India coach Ravi Shastri pointed out why Mumbai Indians – the most successful IPL team – lacks firepower in 2022. Shastri said that the Pandya brothers missing and with no Trent Boult, Mumbai do not have the bowling resources to trouble the opposition. He also felt the same about Delhi Capitals, who do not have Kagiso Rabada.Also Read - IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya Loses Cool on David Miller After Runout During PBKS vs GT; Twitter Reacts | WATCH VIDEO

"Two teams that have a weakened bowling department would be Mumbai and Delhi. I wouldn't say Gujarat aren't a strong team. They have enough good players there. But if you look at what Mumbai were or Delhi were, hence the comparison. Delhi had Rabada and Nortje. Mumbai had Krunal and Hardik, add Boult there and Bumrah is twice the bowler then, it's a double-edged sword then. That side now is feeling the heat because it lacks that firepower to push and Delhi are feeling it to an extent now," he said.