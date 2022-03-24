New Delhi: Just 2 days left for the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League to start as Mumbai Indians get ready for a 6th IPL crown when they take on Delhi Capitals on 27th March. Before the 5-time IPL winners take the field, the official twitter handle of the Mumbai Indians shared a video of Sachin Tendulkar making his way through the Mumbai Indians lobby.Also Read - IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Moeen Ali Receives Visa, Says I am Coming to Mumbai; Can't Wait to Represent Them Again
The fans are ecstatic to see the former Mumbai Indians skipper as they can’t get enough of the God of Cricket.
Sachin Tendulkar will act as the Icon of the Mumbai Indians team as part of the supporting staff of the Paltans squad. He was the mentor of the team in the previous season.
Other Support Staff for MI 2022
Sachin Tendulkar – Icon of Mumbai Indians team
Zaheer Khan – Director of Cricket Operations at Mumbai Indians
Paul Chapman – Strength and Conditioning Coach of Mumbai Indians
L Varun – Video Analyst of Mumbai Indians
Pratik Kadam – Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach of Mumbai Indians