IPL 2022 Mumbai Indians Team Analysis: Led by Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians will once again start as one of the favourites to win the season. But with the addition of two more teams Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans, the contest for the top four slots will get a bit more enticing and challenging for all the teams.

Strengths: Having been able to retain Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard, Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah, Mumbai Indians would like to believe that they pretty much have the core in place for the rest of the players to revolve around them. Now add to that Ishan Kishan and Dewald Brevis, they already look like the side to beat. Rohit has been brilliant as the captain of the team and we can expect some fireworks from them in this season as well.

Weakness: With Jasprit Bumrah leading the bowling attack with Tymal Mills and Jaydev Unadkat, Mumbai Indians seem to have their pace bowling department well covered. All-rounder Daniel Sams can come in handy for the side as well but their spin department seem to lack experience and can be a area of concern for Rohit.

Murugan Ashwin, Mayank Markande and Fabian Allen are the spin bowling options for Mumbai Indians and with the pitches expected to turn as the tournamnent progresses, Mumbai Indians might find themselves in a spot of bother midway in the tournament.

MI Full Schedule

March 27: DC vs MI – 3:30 PM (Brabourne – CCI)

April 2: MI vs RR – 3:30 PM (DY Patil Stadium)

April 6: KKR vs MI – 7:30 PM (MCA Stadium, Pune)

April 9: RCB vs MI – 7:30 PM (MCA Stadium, Pune)

April 13: MI vs PBKS – 7:30 PM (MCA Stadium, Pune)

April 16: MI vs LSG – 3:30 PM (Brabourne – CCI)

April 21: MI vs CSK – 7:30 PM (DY Patil Stadium)

April 24: LSG vs MI – 7:30 PM (Wankhede Stadium)

April 30: RR vs MI – 7:30 PM (DY Patil Stadium)

May 6: GT vs MI – 7:30 PM (Brabourne – CCI)

May 9: MI vs KKR – 7:30 PM (DY Patil Stadium)

May 12: CSK vs MI – 7:30 PM (Wankhede Stadium)

May 17: MI vs SRH – 7:30 PM (Wankhede Stadium)

May 21: MI vs DC – 7:30 PM (Wankhede Stadium)

Full squad

Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Basil Thampi, Murugan Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, N Tilak Varma, Sanjay Yadav, Jofra Archer, Daniel Sams, Tymal Mills, Tim David, Riley Meredith, Arshad Khan, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Aryan Juyal, Fabian Allen