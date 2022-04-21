Navi Mumbai: On the verge of elimination after six losses on the trot, a horribly out of form Mumbai Indians would need to notch up their first win of this IPL to remain afloat when they face Chennai Super Kings here on Thursday.Also Read - MI vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 33 Fantasy Hints: Captain – Vice Captain Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match DY Patil Stadium at 07:30 PM IST April 21, Thursday

Five-time champions Mumbai have not won a single match this season and a loss on Thursday would send them packing from the tournament. Also Read - MI vs CSK, IPL 2022, April 21: Critical Match for Both Chennai and Mumbai? Will Mumbai Open It’s Account? Watch Video to Find Out

Defending champions CSK, who are just a rung above bottom-placed MI, have also faltered as a team though there has been a few instances of individual brilliance. With five losses from six games, a defeat on Thursday would also send them on the brink of elimination. Also Read - IPL 2022: PBKS Skipper Mayank Agarwal Wants To Put 'Tough' Loss Against DC Behind Him

For Mumbai, the biggest concern is the form of skipper Rohit Sharma, who has gathered only 114 runs from six innings. If Mumbai have to chase or set up a big total, he will have to do the bulk of scoring.

Young batter Ishan Kishan has also not justified his heavy price tag of Rs 15.25 crore. He needs to do more than the 191 runs from six matches with the help two half centuries.

The likes of Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav have played some scintillating knocks individually but together need to take responsibility in the middle-order. Another disappointment so far has been all-rounder Kieron Pollard, whose ability to win matches has been on the wane. With just 82 runs, Pollard has been a complete failure, even as questions have cropped up over his retention.

Here are the details when and where to watch the game:

What are the timings of MI vs CSK Indian Premier League 2022 match?

The MI vs CSK Indian Premier League 2022 match will start at 7:30 PM IST on 21 April Thursday.

Where is the MI vs CSK Indian Premier League 2022 match being played?

The MI vs CSK Indian Premier League 2022 match will be played at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.

Which TV channel will broadcast the MI vs CSK Indian Premier League 2022 match?

The Indian Premier League 2022 match between MI vs CSK will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar and on Star Sports Network.

MI vs CSK Possible Playing 11:

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma (C), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Fabien Allen, Jaydev Unadkat, M Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, 6 MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (C), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan ,Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary.