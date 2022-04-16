Mumbai: Hardik Pandya has led Gujarat Titans from the front and has made it a dream start for the franchise. Not only has his bat done the talking, he has also picked up wickets at crucial intervals and has been a livewire on the field. The Titans find themselves on top of the points table in the early part of the league and a lot of credit for that has to be given to Hardik.Also Read - NW vs BLB Dream11 Team Prediction, Spice Isle T10 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Nutmeg Warriors vs Bay Leaf Blasters, Playing 11s For Today’s Match St George’s, Grenada, at 9.15 PM IST April 16, Saturday

While the Titans are having a run to remember, it has been quite contrasting for Mumbai Indians – who are yet to win after five games. ex-India coach Ravi Shastri reckons Mumbai Indians were shocking at the auction. Leaving Hardik and Krunal while they are at their peak has been a mistake.

"I was really surprised you know, when you look at Mumbai Indians, you know the way they have scouted the domestic players in the past, they have done extremely well. Now, these are are boys from their stable. The Pandya brothers, no one had heard about them. No one had heard about Bumrah, you know, or Hardik, or Krunal. They brought them into the IPL, so I was really surprised that having really seen them grow and reach their peak, that they are allowed to go," he said on ESPNCricinfo.