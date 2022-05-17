Mumbai: It has been a season to forget for the Mumbai Indians, managing three wins in 12 matches. With Mumbai out of the playoffs race, it could be a good opportunity for them to start preparing and identifying players for the next season. Ex-India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar said that and suggested that Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah is rested. He also reckoned Ishan Kishan should be tried down the order and not at the top.Also Read - IPL 2022 Points Table After MI vs SRH, Match 65: Gujarat Titans (GT) Maintain Top Spot; Jos Buttler With Orange Cap, Yuzvendra Chahal Retains Purple Cap

"Absolutely, there is nothing to play for and a lot of young careers have taken off when they get an opportunity to play in a non-pressure game. So there is a case for someone like Rohit Sharma and Jaspritn Bumrah to rest, Ishan Kishan to bat down the order. Now they have just got to plan for the future and look at other options," Manjrekar said on ESPN Cricinfo.

"Yes the time has come. We know that in a different event like the T20 World Cup and Rohit Sharma will still be that dangerous player at the top of the order. In the IPL when you are playing so many games, there isn't the kind of pressure that you get in an international game. But I guess it is time for Rohit Sharma to bat down the order, see how the others respond to that same challenge," he added.

Mumbai take on Hyderabad on May 17 at the Wankhede stadium. It would be interesting to see if they are ready to make such bold moves against Hyderabad or not.