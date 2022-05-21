Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Match 69 Live Streaming

Delhi Capitals will have their fortune in their own hands as they aim to pull all stops against season’s favourite whipping boys Mumbai Indians in what will be a virtual IPL “quarter-final” clash for Rishabh Pant’s men. While DC have everything to play for, MI will like to cap off the season on a winning note although it would count for little for the five-time champions, who suffered due to poor auction strategy.Also Read - IPL 2022, MI vs DC LIVE Cricket Score, Match 69: Brevis Departs; David-Tilak Key in Run-Chase For Mumbai Indians

In case of Mumbai Indians, the only area of interest is whether legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun finally gets a game after having warmed the bench for 27 straight games across two seasons. Skipper Rohit Sharma has indicated that they would blood some new faces in the final game. So far 22 players have played in 13 games. Also Read - India's Predicted T20I Squad For South Africa Series: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah Likely to be Rested; Shikhar Dhawan May Lead

The equation is as simple as it can get for the Capitals (+0.255) as they simply need to beat Mumbai Indians to pip Royal Challengers Bangalore (-0.253) on better net run-rate. Also Read - Arjun Tendulkar Is At The Wrong Side Of Nepotism: Twitter Lashes Out At Mumbai Indians Once Again For Ignoring Him vs Delhi Capitals In IPL 2022

Here are the details when and where to watch the game:

What are the timings of MI vs DC Indian Premier League 2022 Match?

The MI vs DC Indian Premier League 2022 match will start at 7:30 PM IST on May 21, Saturday.

Where is the MI vs DC Indian Premier League 2022 match being Played?

The MI vs DC Indian Premier League 2022 match will be played at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Which TV channel will broadcast the MI vs DC Indian Premier League 2022?

The MI vs DC Indian Premier League 2022 match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar and on Star Sports Network.

MI vs DC Possible Playing 11

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Daniel Sams, Tilak Varma, Ramandeep Singh, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Riley Meredith, Jasprit Bumrah, Arjun Tendulkar , Mayank Markande.

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed