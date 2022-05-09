Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match 56 Live Streaming

Navi Mumbai: Kolkata Knight Riders resembled a sinking ship ahead of a rather inconsequential IPL-15 match against bottom-placed Mumbai Indians who, even if already out of reckoning, will have their tails up here on Monday.Also Read - IPL 2022: Harbhajan Singh Lavishes Praise on Tilak Varma, Backs Him to Serve MI For Next 10 Years

Panned for trying out too many combinations at the top, a part of their constant chopping and changing strategy this season which backfired on them pretty badly, KKR are coming off a 75-run drubbing at the hands of table toppers Lucknow Super Giants. Also Read - IPL 2022: Dinesh Karthik Serves Notice, Again | Jaideep Ghosh Column

While MI will enter the upcoming game on the back of a five-run win over second-placed Gujarat Titans. Also Read - IPL 2022 MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Which Team is Likely to Win Today? Watch Video

MI under Rohit Sharma have already been eliminated from the race to the playoffs as they have just four points from 10 matches and even if they win all their remaining games, the five-time champions can reach only 12 points, far from what is needed to advance to the next stage.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have 12 points already and three other teams have 16 and 14 points.

Here are the details when and where to watch the game:

What are the timings of MI vs KKR Indian Premier League 2022 Match?

The MI vs KKR Indian Premier League 2022 match will start at 7:30 PM IST on May 9 Monday.

Where is the MI vs KKR Indian Premier League 2022 match being Played?

The MI vs KKR Indian Premier League 2022 match will be played at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.

Which TV channel will broadcast the MI vs KKR Indian Premier League 2022?

The MI vs KKR Indian Premier League 2022 match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar and on Star Sports Network.

MI vs KKR Possible Playing 11

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith

Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Aaron Finch, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Jackson(wk), Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Shivam Mavi

