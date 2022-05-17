Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match 65 Live Streaming

Mumbai: Their playoff chances hanging by a thread, Sunrisers Hyderabad will need to snap their five-match losing streak when they take on an already eliminated Mumbai Indians in the IPL here on Tuesday. It has been a rollercoaster ride for SRH who won five games in a row before losing the next five. SRH, if they win their two remaining games including the one against MI, will jump to 14 points and then be left hoping that the other results go their way to have an outside chance of making the playoffs. But a loss against Mumbai at the Wankhede stadium will surely eliminate them, as there are already seven teams now with 12 or more points. Hyderabad will need to put up a much-improved show with the bat. Skipper Williamson is enduring a wretched run this season and the Kiwi has collected just 208 runs from 12 games at an average of 18.92. He needs to find his mojo.

Here are the details on when and where to watch the game: Also Read - FULL Scorecard of Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2022 Highlights MI vs SRH, Recent Match Report

What are the timings of the MI vs SRH Indian Premier League 2022 Match?

The MI vs SRH Indian Premier League 2022 match will start at 7:30 PM IST on May 17, Tuesday

Where is the MI vs SRH Indian Premier League 2022 match being Played?

The MI vs SRH Indian Premier League 2022 match will be played at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Which TV channel will broadcast the MI vs SRH Indian Premier League 2022?

The MI vs SRH Indian Premier League 2022 match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar and Star Sports Network.

MI vs SRH Possible Playing 11

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Ramandeep Singh, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Kumar Kartikeya

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik