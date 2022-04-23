New Delhi: On the occasion of World Book Day, India legend Sachin Tendulkar took to Instagram on Saturday and shared pictures of him reading his father’s Sri Ramesh Tendulkar poems.Also Read - IPL 2022: T20 Is a Cruel Format, Mumbai Indians Need to Grab Crunch Moments, Says Sachin Tendulkar
Sachin's father was a Marathi poet, novelist and a book review writer and also served as a Professor at Kirti M. Doongursee College in the 1960s.
The Mumbai Indians Icon first posted a video of him, where he is seen reading and and listening to 'Prajakta', a collection of poems written by his father. He also mentioned that the collection was converted into a music album few years back.
‘Reading and listening to the poems written by my father Shri Ramesh Tendulkar. Miss you Baba. Prajakta (प्राजक्त) is a collection of poems written by him. A few years back, we made the book into a music album. This song निरोप घेउन sung by Hariharan ji is one of the few gems from the album’, posted on social media site Instagram.
He then later on posted two pictures of him, where he is seen reading his father’s another poem, ‘Sahitya.’
‘Sahitya, written by my father Shri Ramesh Tendulkar. Miss you Baba!’, the 48-year old posted.
Balakavinci Kavita : Tina Sandarbha, Manas – Lahari, Maraṭhi Romaņţik Kavyapratibha are few of the well-known collections of Sri Ramesh Tendulkar.
Ramesh Tendulkar died on 19 May 1999, after a heart attack at the age of 68.