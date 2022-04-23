New Delhi: On the occasion of World Book Day, India legend Sachin Tendulkar took to Instagram on Saturday and shared pictures of him reading his father’s Sri Ramesh Tendulkar poems.Also Read - IPL 2022: T20 Is a Cruel Format, Mumbai Indians Need to Grab Crunch Moments, Says Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin’s father was a Marathi poet, novelist and a book review writer and also served as a Professor at Kirti M. Doongursee College in the 1960s. Also Read - Technique Is King, Even In Instant Cricket

The Mumbai Indians Icon first posted a video of him, where he is seen reading and and listening to ‘Prajakta’, a collection of poems written by his father. He also mentioned that the collection was converted into a music album few years back. Also Read - Slog-Over Bowling Is An Art Only Few Can Master: Here's Why | Cricket News

‘Reading and listening to the poems written by my father Shri Ramesh Tendulkar. Miss you Baba. Prajakta (प्राजक्त) is a collection of poems written by him. A few years back, we made the book into a music album. This song निरोप घेउन sung by Hariharan ji is one of the few gems from the album’, posted on social media site Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sachin Tendulkar (@sachintendulkar)

He then later on posted two pictures of him, where he is seen reading his father’s another poem, ‘Sahitya.’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sachin Tendulkar (@sachintendulkar)

‘Sahitya, written by my father Shri Ramesh Tendulkar. Miss you Baba!’, the 48-year old posted.

Balakavinci Kavita : Tina Sandarbha, Manas – Lahari, Maraṭhi Romaņţik Kavyapratibha are few of the well-known collections of Sri Ramesh Tendulkar.

Ramesh Tendulkar died on 19 May 1999, after a heart attack at the age of 68.