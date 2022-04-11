Mumbai: Indian Premier Legaue is the biggest T20 league in the world and a big reason for that is that – cricket and entertainment (Bollywood, especially) come together. The ratings of the IPL and the revenue is always high and glamour plays a massive part in it.Also Read - IPL 2022 Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Gujarat Titans, April 11: Possible Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Forecast

Over the years, cameramen have hogged the limelight for capturing the best moments of the match and it has been seen that at times, a common fan has become popular. On most days, mystery girls, who are not that popular before the game come to the spotlight. And on Sunday something similar happened when Kolkata Knight Riders took on Delhi Capitals. Also Read - RCB Share MCC LBW Law Following Virat Kohli's Controversial Dismissal Against MI

A girl in a white top was where the camera lens panned when Rishabh Pant took a catch. Her pictures soon surfaced on social space and in no time, she was viral even before the match got over. Before the match started, she had 29.9K followers and after the game was over, her followers had increased to 37.8K. Also Read - Not Ravindra Jadeja; Ravi Shastri Reckons Faf Du Plessis Should Have Take Over CSK Captaincy After MS Dhoni

If you go through the Twitter posts with hashtags #MysteryGirl and #AartiBedi – you will find this fans pictures all over. There are also multiple screenshots of an Instagram account with the same name which netizens claim is her. We cannot confirm her identity, but take a look at the posts.

Le lo bhai uska insta Aarti Bedi https://t.co/76f1TFQ8ru pic.twitter.com/dLKy4mNRZD — Rv (@Rv88410394) April 11, 2022

Meanwhile, Delhi beat Kolkata by 44 runs.